Critical Review: Nocera (NCRA) vs. Its Peers

Risk & Volatility

Nocera has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocera’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Nocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Nocera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Nocera alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nocera and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $17.01 million -$2.35 million -6.44 Nocera Competitors $8.09 billion $399.01 million 24.19

Profitability

Nocera’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nocera. Nocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nocera and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera -12.70% -47.60% -35.67% Nocera Competitors -3.76% -16.96% 1.87%

Summary

Nocera competitors beat Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Nocera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.