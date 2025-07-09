Comparing EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Free Report) and Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnSync and Amphenol”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amphenol $15.22 billion 7.74 $2.42 billion $2.06 47.31

Profitability

Amphenol has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

This table compares EnSync and Amphenol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Amphenol 15.58% 27.68% 13.00%

Risk and Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphenol has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EnSync and Amphenol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amphenol 0 5 8 0 2.62

Amphenol has a consensus target price of $88.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.71%. Given EnSync’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EnSync is more favorable than Amphenol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Amphenol shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amphenol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amphenol beats EnSync on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems. The company offers connectors and connector systems, including harsh environment data, power, high-speed, fiber optic, and radio frequency interconnect products; busbars and power distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; other products comprising flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, other mechanical, and production related products. In addition, the company offers consumer device, network infrastructure, and other antennas; coaxial, power, and specialty cables; and sensors and sensor-based products. It sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and service providers in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

