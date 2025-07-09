Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.70 and traded as low as $38.38. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 28,546 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Flexsteel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 2.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $113.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

