D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 98.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MasTec by 10.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in MasTec by 31.0% in the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $168.50 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day moving average of $140.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.