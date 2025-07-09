BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$58.89 and traded as high as C$71.30. BRP shares last traded at C$69.28, with a volume of 119,208 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Canada raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

