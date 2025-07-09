Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

