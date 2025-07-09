OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 348.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $401.14 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $311.41 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.