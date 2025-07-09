Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NU by 2,069.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in NU by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NU by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE NU opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

