OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after acquiring an additional 444,986 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $5,676,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,787,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.41 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

