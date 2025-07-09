Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BIP Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,236.69. This trade represents a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG opened at $236.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company set a $267.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $243.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

