IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Consumer Edge reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

