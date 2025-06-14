Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $380,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2%

DFUS opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.