HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 65,820 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,820 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,702,000. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after buying an additional 382,653 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

