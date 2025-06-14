Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 49.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 69.4% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

