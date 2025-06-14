Matauro LLC Acquires 2,945 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Matauro LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

