Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,442 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 349,937 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $103,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in American Express by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in American Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $287.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

