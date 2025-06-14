Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $270.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

