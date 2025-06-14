Dover Advisors LLC Purchases 3,404 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Dover Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Honeywell International by 884.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,866,000 after buying an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after buying an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after buying an additional 1,018,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

HON stock opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

