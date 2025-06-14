IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 595 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,794,000 after purchasing an additional 372,471 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 675.8% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 187,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $61.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

