HMV Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,012 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HMV Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This trade represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $164.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

