Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $282.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

