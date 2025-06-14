SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.