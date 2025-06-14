Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 68,315 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.25, for a total transaction of $12,245,463.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,451,259. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 612 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,600. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $178.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.97 and a fifty-two week high of $180.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

