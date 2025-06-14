Capstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,525,000 after acquiring an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,202,000 after buying an additional 122,344 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,429,000 after buying an additional 121,187 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,067,000 after buying an additional 606,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,203,000 after buying an additional 78,110 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.