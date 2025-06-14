Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 329 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 950.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Argus raised Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

