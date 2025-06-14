West Branch Capital LLC Sells 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after acquiring an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after acquiring an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after acquiring an additional 476,796 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

