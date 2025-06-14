Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,193,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

