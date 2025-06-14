Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases 34 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 1.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $301.57 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.95 and its 200 day moving average is $302.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

