20,331 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.99 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average of $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

