Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,661,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $349,241,000. Finally, North of South Capital LLP raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 516,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $211.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

