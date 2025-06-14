Steele Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,599 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 5.1% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $98,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $526.96 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $492.58 and its 200-day moving average is $502.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.