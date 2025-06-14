Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 10.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

