The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after purchasing an additional 144,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,228,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

