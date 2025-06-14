iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AGG opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.