Head-To-Head Review: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) and XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) and Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and Oklo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XPLR Infrastructure alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPLR Infrastructure -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% Oklo N/A -32.11% -13.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and Oklo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPLR Infrastructure 2 12 2 0 2.00 Oklo 0 2 5 1 2.88

Earnings & Valuation

XPLR Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 100.72%. Oklo has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential downside of 20.42%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than Oklo.

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and Oklo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPLR Infrastructure $1.26 billion 0.66 -$10.00 million ($1.90) -4.63 Oklo N/A N/A $11.87 million ($5.41) -12.23

Oklo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPLR Infrastructure. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XPLR Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Oklo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Oklo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

XPLR Infrastructure has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oklo has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oklo beats XPLR Infrastructure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPLR Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XPLR Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPLR Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.