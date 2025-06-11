My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 9,126 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.