McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Reduced by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,547.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 641,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $179,715,000 after buying an additional 602,976 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $300.25 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.