United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 282,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,096,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 3.1%

UPS opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Galvan Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

