SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 579,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after buying an additional 563,824 shares in the last quarter. Vestment Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SPLG stock opened at $70.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.