Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,913 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

