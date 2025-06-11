Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ellenbecker Investment Group cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.