Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0358 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a 1.5% increase from Trican Well Service’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 0.3%

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. 7,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $3.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

