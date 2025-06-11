Transform Wealth LLC Sells 305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Caterpillar by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,730,000 after buying an additional 1,196,861 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 50,072.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,938,000 after purchasing an additional 803,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $358.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $418.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $322.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.19.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.92.

Caterpillar Company Profile



Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

