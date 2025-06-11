Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.69. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

