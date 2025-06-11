Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VTV opened at $174.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.



Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

