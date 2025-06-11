Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 10th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Insmed, Novo Nordisk A/S, Walmart, and Klotho Neurosciences are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers and related service providers. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the financial performance of firms developing drugs, diagnostic tools, treatment technologies and health-care services. Their value can be influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, policy changes and demographic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $302.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,775. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $27.92 on Tuesday, hitting $801.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,135,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,731. The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $769.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.81.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,588,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,768,151. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.35 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.55. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded up $19.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,151,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $91.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.33. 8,254,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,927,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $96.65. 6,072,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,828,910. Walmart has a 1 year low of $65.90 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.97. The company has a market cap of $773.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Klotho Neurosciences (KLTO)

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for neurological and age-related disorders, and specialty diagnostics. Its products include cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies, such as dementia symptoms, and Alzheimer and neuromuscular diseases; biologics/biosimilars in the treatment of cancer; and melanocortin receptors.

KLTO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 292,457,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,383. Klotho Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.18.

