Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $153.84.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

