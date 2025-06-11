Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,361,804. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,591 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

