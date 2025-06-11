iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of IWM opened at $214.51 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.