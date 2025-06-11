Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,782 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 19.68%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.62%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,635 shares of company stock worth $19,872,559. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra Research upgraded eBay to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

